Trump orders US Navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats as Hormuz crisis deepens

US President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats allegedly laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, sharply escalating tensions in the world’s most critical oil transit corridor.

In a morning social media post, Trump said US naval forces would act without hesitation. “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” he posted. “There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!”

The order comes as Iran has moved to consolidate control over the strait following the collapse of peace talks earlier this week.

State television broadcast footage overnight of masked Iranian commandos storming a cargo ship, Reuters reported, showing troops approaching in a grey speedboat, climbing a rope ladder onto the MSC Francesca and entering through a hull door with rifles drawn. The footage, presented with an action-movie-style soundtrack and no commentary, also showed another vessel, the Epaminondas. Iran claimed both ships were captured on Wednesday for attempting to cross the strait without permits.