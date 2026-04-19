Trump’s posts and identity of the ‘idiot’ keep Gulf on edge

Hopes of a quick diplomatic resolution of the US–Iran standoff have receded in the past 48 hours, with Tehran signalling that it is not yet ready to hold the next round of in-person talks with US officials. Tehran blamed Washington’s unwillingness to move away from what it described as ‘maximalist’ demands, as well as frequent claims made by US President Donald Trump on social media.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh refuted the US president’s claim that Iran had agreed to hand over enriched uranium to Washington, dismissing statements made by Trump in an interview with The Associated Press. Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview with state television that while “progress had been made”, the two sides remained “far from final discussion”.

Iran once again reiterated its claim over the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting the US and EU position that the international waterway must remain ‘open and free’. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Eshmaeil Baqaei said, “No rule of international law forbids Iran, the coastal state, from taking necessary measures to stop the Strait of Hormuz being used for waging military aggression against Iran. And ‘unconditional transit passage’ in Hormuz? That fiction sailed the moment US/Israeli aggression brought US military assets into the strait’s backyard.”

Trump’s social media posts appear to be at the centre of the deepening distrust. On Saturday, the US president uploaded an audio clip and posted that the IRGC navy had called Iran’s own foreign minister an “idiot” over open maritime radio, triggering speculation of divisions within Iran’s establishment. Hours later, on Sunday, 19 April, Prof Seyed Mohammad Marandi, another Iranian spokesperson, responded on X saying, “The idiot doesn't know that Trump’s the idiot being referred to.”

Soon after posting the audio clip, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “very good conversations” were taking place with Iran, but added that he would not allow Tehran to “blackmail” the US over the Strait of Hormuz. Iranians, he said, were acting “a little cute as they have for 47 years”, reiterating that the US blockade of Iranian ports would continue until “our transaction with Iran is 100 per cent complete”. Tehran, however, insisted that the blockade must first be lifted before the next phase of dialogue could proceed.