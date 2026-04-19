Iran says US ‘maximalist’ demands blocking talks; rejects sending enriched uranium

Iran has said it is not ready to resume face-to-face talks with the United States, accusing Washington of sticking to “maximalist” demands and signalling continued deadlock in efforts to stabilise the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Turkiye, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that although messages have been exchanged between the two sides, key differences remain unresolved.

“We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position,” he said.

Uranium transfer ruled out

Khatibzadeh rejected US demands regarding Iran’s enriched uranium, calling such proposals unacceptable.

“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to the United States… This is a non-starter,” he said, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump that Washington would retrieve nuclear material from Iran.

He added that while Iran is willing to address concerns, it would not accept conditions it considers fundamentally unacceptable.

Push for framework agreement

The Iranian official said Tehran is seeking to finalise a “framework agreement” before agreeing to any in-person negotiations.

He did not elaborate on specific sticking points but stressed that US sanctions remain a central concern.