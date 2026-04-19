Iran says US ‘maximalist’ demands blocking talks; rejects sending enriched uranium
Tehran seeks framework deal before meeting; links Hormuz access to negotiations
Iran has said it is not ready to resume face-to-face talks with the United States, accusing Washington of sticking to “maximalist” demands and signalling continued deadlock in efforts to stabilise the region.
Speaking on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Turkiye, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that although messages have been exchanged between the two sides, key differences remain unresolved.
“We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position,” he said.
Uranium transfer ruled out
Khatibzadeh rejected US demands regarding Iran’s enriched uranium, calling such proposals unacceptable.
“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to the United States… This is a non-starter,” he said, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump that Washington would retrieve nuclear material from Iran.
He added that while Iran is willing to address concerns, it would not accept conditions it considers fundamentally unacceptable.
Push for framework agreement
The Iranian official said Tehran is seeking to finalise a “framework agreement” before agreeing to any in-person negotiations.
He did not elaborate on specific sticking points but stressed that US sanctions remain a central concern.
“The other sides also should understand and address our main concerns… illegal unilateral sanctions… and this economic pressure targeting Iranian people,” he said.
Ceasefire tensions linger
Khatibzadeh also linked the ongoing diplomatic impasse to broader regional tensions, including the fragile ceasefire involving Iran, the US and Israel.
He reiterated that Iran views its actions as defensive and accused the other side of undermining ceasefire commitments, particularly in relation to Lebanon.
“Iran negotiated in good faith… then the other side said that it is not committed… and started atrocities,” he said.
Strait of Hormuz factor
The official indicated that a “new protocol” governing the Strait of Hormuz could form part of future negotiations, suggesting it would ensure the waterway remains “open and safe for all civilian passage.”
However, tensions remain high, with the US maintaining its blockade posture and warning that military action could resume if no agreement is reached.
The remarks underscore the widening gap between Tehran and Washington at a critical juncture, with the ceasefire nearing expiry and maritime tensions escalating.
With both sides holding firm on core demands, prospects for immediate diplomatic breakthrough appear limited, even as mediators push to keep talks alive.
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