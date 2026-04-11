‘Islamabad talks’ stuck between Iran’s pre-conditions and Trump’s desperate posts

"The World’s most powerful reset," posted US President Donald Trump on Saturday, hours after he declared on Truth Social that Iran had “no cards left” going into the Islamabad talks, except for its temporary leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

He accused Tehran of “short-term extortion of the world by using international waterways” and added: “The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”

Iran, in turn, delayed the departure of its delegation from Tehran and insisted that there should be a simultaneous ceasefire in Lebanon.

OIThe tension and suspense in Islamabad were reflected in a commentary published on Time.com. The ceasefire with Iran appears more like a halt in hostilities, a pause, and not a coordinated ceasefire within a political framework, the commentary stated. It went on to add, “that distinction matters. A war paused without a political framework is not a conflict resolved. It is a conflict deferred”.

The commentary pointed out that any long-term arrangement that leaves Iran with significant leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, preserves its missile capabilities, and allows it to recover economically would be politically untenable in not only Washington, but also in Israel and among key Gulf allies hosting US military bases.

The Iranian delegation is also clear about its deep distrust of the US. The Speaker of Iranian Parliament, G.B. Ghalibaf was quoted by Iranian media outlets as saying, “our experience with negotiations with the Americans has always been accompanied by failure and breach of commitments.

Twice within less than a year, in the middle of negotiations-despite the goodwill of the Iranian side-they attacked us and committed numerous war crimes. We have goodwill, but we do not have trust.”

Reports emanating from Islamabad on Saturday seemed to rule out any direct talk between the two delegations on Saturday, unless they meet at a state dinner later in the evening.