Iran doubles down on Hormuz closure as ceasefire nears expiry and ships wade through uncertain waters

Iran has hardened its stance on restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that commercial vessels will continue to face threats as long as the United States maintains its blockade on Iranian ports, even as efforts intensify to salvage a fragile ceasefire.

Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran would continue to enforce restrictions on ships attempting to pass through the strategic waterway, days after Iranian forces fired on vessels mid-transit.

“It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” Qalibaf said in a televised interview.

Shipping stalls after firing incidents

The warning follows fresh incidents in which Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces opened fire on vessels attempting to navigate the strait. Two India-flagged ships were forced to turn back, while another vessel sustained damage after being hit by a projectile, according to maritime security agencies.

After a brief increase in transit attempts, shipping activity has slowed sharply, with vessels in the Persian Gulf holding position amid heightened risk.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes, has effectively reverted to pre-ceasefire conditions, raising concerns over a deepening global energy crisis.