Iran-linked tankers transit Hormuz despite US naval blockade: Report

Three Iran-linked tankers transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the first full day of the US blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports, shipping data showed, even as Beijing criticised the move as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

The blockade was announced on Sunday by US President Donald Trump after talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement.

Tankers move despite restrictions

Data from shipping analytics firms showed that the vessels passing through the strategic waterway were not bound for Iranian ports and therefore were not covered under the US restrictions.

The vessels include:

Peace Gulf , a Panama-flagged medium-range tanker heading to Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates

Murlikishan , a handy tanker en route to Iraq to load fuel oil

Rich Starry, a sanctioned tanker carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol

The Peace Gulf typically transports Iranian-origin naphtha to other Middle Eastern ports for onward export to Asia.

Sanctioned vessels continue movement

Two of the vessels — Murlikishan and Rich Starry — have previously been linked to shipments involving Iranian and Russian oil and are under US sanctions.

Rich Starry, owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd, is expected to be the first sanctioned tanker to both transit the strait and exit the Gulf since the blockade began.

The tanker, which has a Chinese crew, loaded its cargo at the UAE’s Hamriyah port, according to shipping data.