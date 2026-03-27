Iran starts to formalise chokehold on Hormuz with 'toll booth', fees in yuan

Iran appears to be positioning itself as the gatekeeper of the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most critical artery for oil shipments — raising fears of a lasting chokehold over global energy supplies.

Shipping data, communications to the United Nations maritime authority, and vessel movements suggest Tehran is establishing what analysts describe as a de facto “toll booth” system in the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Ships are increasingly required to enter Iranian territorial waters, submit details to intermediaries linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and undergo what has been termed “geopolitical vetting” before being allowed to pass.

At least two vessels have already paid for safe passage, with payments reportedly made in yuan, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

The impact on shipping traffic has been dramatic. Since the start of the Iran war, vessel movement through the strait has plunged by about 90 per cent, intensifying pressure on global oil markets and raising concerns of supply shortages in Asian economies heavily dependent on Gulf crude.

Only about 150 ships, including tankers and container vessels, have transited the strait since 1 March — roughly equivalent to a single day’s normal traffic prior to the conflict, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

Despite the disruption, Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal loaded 1.6 million barrels in March, broadly in line with pre-war levels, with much of the crude reportedly heading to smaller independent refineries in China that are less sensitive to US sanctions pressures.

Shipping patterns show a notable shift in vessel ownership and routing behaviour. Iran-affiliated ships accounted for 24 per cent of recent transits, followed by Greece at 18 per cent and China at 10 per cent. A closer examination indicates Iran-linked vessels made up 60 per cent of early transits after the outbreak of the conflict, rising to nearly 90 per cent in recent days.