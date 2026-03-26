Fears of wider disruption grow as Iran signals potential move on Bab el-Mandeb

Concerns over global energy supplies and maritime trade have intensified as Iran signalled it could expand its strategic response in the Middle East by targeting another sea route, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

According to Iranian media reports citing a military source, Tehran may consider opening a new front in the narrow passage if its territory or offshore islands come under attack. The warning comes amid escalating tensions in the region and has triggered alarm among global policymakers and markets.

The development follows heightened focus on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows. Iran is reported to have tightened control over this critical route, raising fears of a broader disruption to global energy supplies.

Tehran has also responded sharply to recent indications from the United States and Israel that Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf could be targeted. The country controls more than 30 islands in the region, several of which play a vital role in energy exports, maritime security and surveillance operations around Hormuz.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, whose name translates to “gate of tears”, connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Situated between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, the narrow passage, at points just 29 kilometres wide, serves as a crucial artery for international trade. Around 12 per cent of global commerce and nearly 10 per cent of oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it.