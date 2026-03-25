We're watching US troop movements in the region, warns Iran

Tehran on Wednesday, 25 March reacted with disbelief and disdain to US President Donald Trump’s sweeping claims about negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace. Iran’s foreign ministry denied any negotiation with the US, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called the reports “fake news intended to manipulate financial and oil markets”.

“We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments. What the generals have broken, the soldiers can't fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu's delusions. Do not test our resolve to defend our land,” he posted on social media.

Ghalibaf had earlier mocked the US president by pointing out, “He has claimed he ‘defeated’ us nine times in the last two weeks. Hilarious!” In yet another post, he had clarified, “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is being used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

“Look at the facts. Iran is under constant bombardment and missiles by the US and Israel. So, their claim of diplomacy and mediation is not credible. Because they have started this war and they are continuing to attack Iran. So can anyone possibly believe that their claim [of] mediation is credible?” Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

In an interview to the India Today TV channel, Baghaei said, “I understand that the world economy is impacted by what is going on in our region, but this is not our fault. You are concerned about the price of oil, the price of groceries, but we are concerned about the life of our citizens.”