Iran reasserts control over Strait of Hormuz despite fragile truce
Move followed Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya command announcing “strict control” of Strait of Hormuz, citing ongoing US naval blockade
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said it will maintain tight control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the conflict ends and lasting peace is secured, signalling a tougher stance despite the ongoing ceasefire with the United States.
The statement followed an announcement by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters that “strict control” over the strategic waterway has resumed, citing the continuation of a US naval blockade targeting Iranian shipping.
Under the new regime, Iran will demand vessel information, issue passage permits, levy fees for security and environmental services, and regulate maritime movement under wartime protocols. Tehran also warned that any attempt to disrupt transit or enforce a blockade would be treated as a violation of the current two-week truce, and could halt the strait’s conditional reopening.
The SNSC flagged the Strait of Hormuz as a key supply route for US bases in West Asia, calling it a security threat to Iran and the region.
Tehran also confirmed it has received fresh US proposals via Pakistan, delivered during army chief Asim Munir’s recent visit, and said these are under review. However, it stressed that its negotiating team would make no compromises and would defend national interests “with full force”.
Tensions have remained high since Iran tightened control of the strait on 28 February following joint US-Israeli strikes on its territory. While foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had said the passage would remain “completely open” for commercial shipping during the 8 April ceasefire, Saturday’s move suggests a more guarded approach amid continued friction.
With IANS inputs
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