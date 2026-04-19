Iran reasserts control over Strait of Hormuz despite fragile truce

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said it will maintain tight control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the conflict ends and lasting peace is secured, signalling a tougher stance despite the ongoing ceasefire with the United States.

The statement followed an announcement by Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters that “strict control” over the strategic waterway has resumed, citing the continuation of a US naval blockade targeting Iranian shipping.

Under the new regime, Iran will demand vessel information, issue passage permits, levy fees for security and environmental services, and regulate maritime movement under wartime protocols. Tehran also warned that any attempt to disrupt transit or enforce a blockade would be treated as a violation of the current two-week truce, and could halt the strait’s conditional reopening.