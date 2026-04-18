India summons Iran envoy after firing incident forces Indian ships to turn back in Hormuz

India on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali after two Indian vessels were forced to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following an alleged firing incident involving Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, authoritative sources said.

A strong protest was lodged with the ambassador over the incident, reflecting New Delhi’s concerns over the safety of commercial navigation in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

Incident disrupts vessel movement

Sources said the two Indian ships had attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz when the firing incident occurred, prompting them to turn back as a precaution.

The development comes a day after Iran announced the reopening of the strait for commercial traffic, leading several vessels to attempt passage through the waterway.

No official confirmation yet

There was no immediate official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on the summoning of the envoy. However, sources confirmed that concerns were conveyed to the Iranian side regarding the safety of Indian vessels and crew operating in the region.