India summons Iran envoy after firing incident forces Indian ships to turn back in Hormuz
Strong protest lodged amid renewed uncertainty over key global shipping route
India on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali after two Indian vessels were forced to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following an alleged firing incident involving Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, authoritative sources said.
A strong protest was lodged with the ambassador over the incident, reflecting New Delhi’s concerns over the safety of commercial navigation in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.
Incident disrupts vessel movement
Sources said the two Indian ships had attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz when the firing incident occurred, prompting them to turn back as a precaution.
The development comes a day after Iran announced the reopening of the strait for commercial traffic, leading several vessels to attempt passage through the waterway.
No official confirmation yet
There was no immediate official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on the summoning of the envoy. However, sources confirmed that concerns were conveyed to the Iranian side regarding the safety of Indian vessels and crew operating in the region.
Tehran on Saturday said it has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the United States violated certain understandings reached between the two sides.
The back-and-forth over the status of the strait has added to uncertainty for global shipping and energy markets.
Strategic significance
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global oil trade, with a significant share of India’s energy imports passing through the route. Any disruption in navigation raises concerns over supply chains and shipping safety.
The incident comes amid fragile ceasefire conditions following the recent conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. While efforts have been made to restore normalcy, sporadic escalations continue to pose risks to maritime movement in the region.
India’s diplomatic move signals its intent to safeguard its commercial interests and ensure the safety of its vessels in an increasingly volatile environment.
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