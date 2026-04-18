All Indian seafarers safe in West Asia, over 2,300 evacuated from Iran, claims govt

The government on Saturday said all Indian seafarers in the West Asia and Gulf region are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours.

In an official statement, authorities confirmed that more than 2,487 Indian seafarers have been repatriated so far, including 34 in the last day from various locations across the Gulf.

The Directorate General of Shipping has been coordinating evacuation efforts, while the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has put in place measures to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and crew operating in the region.

Officials also noted that port operations across India remain unaffected, with no congestion reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it continues to closely monitor developments in West Asia, focusing on the safety and welfare of Indian nationals. Regular advisories are being issued to provide updates on local regulations, travel conditions and available consular support.