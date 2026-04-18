All Indian seafarers safe in West Asia, over 2,300 evacuated from Iran, claims govt
Government says maritime operations remain stable as repatriation and monitoring efforts continue
The government on Saturday said all Indian seafarers in the West Asia and Gulf region are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours.
In an official statement, authorities confirmed that more than 2,487 Indian seafarers have been repatriated so far, including 34 in the last day from various locations across the Gulf.
The Directorate General of Shipping has been coordinating evacuation efforts, while the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has put in place measures to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and crew operating in the region.
Officials also noted that port operations across India remain unaffected, with no congestion reported.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it continues to closely monitor developments in West Asia, focusing on the safety and welfare of Indian nationals. Regular advisories are being issued to provide updates on local regulations, travel conditions and available consular support.
Indian missions in the region are maintaining active engagement with the diaspora, including community organisations, professional groups and businesses.
Air travel between the region and India continues where airspace remains open. Since 28 February, around 1.068 million passengers have travelled from West Asia to India.
In the United Arab Emirates, limited non-scheduled commercial flights are operating, with approximately 110 flights expected between the UAE and India on Saturday. Services are also continuing from airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman.
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the evacuation of 2,373 Indian nationals from Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. Those evacuated include more than 1,000 students and several hundred fishermen.
The government said it will continue coordinated efforts to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and maintain uninterrupted maritime and travel operations amid evolving regional conditions.
With IANS inputs
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