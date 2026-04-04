Seventeen Indian vessels operating in Persian Gulf, government says
Authorities monitor maritime activity and ensure safety of over 460 seafarers amid regional tensions
The Centre has said that 17 Indian-flagged vessels remain operational in the western Persian Gulf, carrying around 460 Indian seafarers, with authorities maintaining close oversight of their safety amid evolving regional conditions.
In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said adequate measures are in place to safeguard crew members and ensure continuity in maritime operations.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely tracking shipping movements, port activities and the wellbeing of Indian seafarers in the region. Officials confirmed that all personnel are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours.
Among recent developments, the LPG carrier Green Sanvi successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, transporting over 46,000 metric tonnes of cargo with 25 crew members on board.
The Directorate General of Shipping is coordinating with shipowners, recruitment agencies and Indian missions abroad to monitor the situation. Its control room, operating круглосуточно, has handled more than 5,000 calls and over 10,000 emails since being activated, including a steady stream of queries in the past day.
Authorities have also facilitated the repatriation of more than 1,300 Indian seafarers so far, with nearly 200 returning in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf.
Meanwhile, port operations across India remain unaffected. Maritime boards in coastal states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, have reported normal functioning without congestion.
The government added that it continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and other stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and the smooth flow of maritime trade.
With IANS inputs
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