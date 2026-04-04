Seventeen Indian vessels operating in Persian Gulf, government says

The Centre has said that 17 Indian-flagged vessels remain operational in the western Persian Gulf, carrying around 460 Indian seafarers, with authorities maintaining close oversight of their safety amid evolving regional conditions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said adequate measures are in place to safeguard crew members and ensure continuity in maritime operations.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely tracking shipping movements, port activities and the wellbeing of Indian seafarers in the region. Officials confirmed that all personnel are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours.

Among recent developments, the LPG carrier Green Sanvi successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, transporting over 46,000 metric tonnes of cargo with 25 crew members on board.