US to send negotiators to Pakistan for fresh Iran talks as Hormuz tensions escalate
Trump warns of strikes on Iranian infrastructure; ceasefire hangs in balance
US President Donald Trump has said American negotiators will travel to Pakistan on Monday for a fresh round of talks with Iran, even as tensions rise over maritime clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and the fragile ceasefire nears expiry.
In a social media post, Trump did not specify which officials would lead the delegation for the proposed talks in Islamabad, but said diplomatic efforts were continuing despite escalating hostilities.
Threats escalate amid fragile truce
Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by firing on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and issued a stark warning.
“If they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he said, referring to Tehran’s refusal to accept the US proposal.
There was no immediate response from Iran to the latest remarks.
Hormuz standoff deepens
The announcement comes as Iran reiterated its decision to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade on its ports remains in place.
Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said, “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot.”
Following firing incidents on Saturday, including targeting of two India-flagged ships, commercial vessels have largely halted movement, returning the vital waterway to pre-ceasefire conditions.
Mediation efforts intensify
Pakistan is playing a central role in mediating between the two sides. Officials have begun tightening security in Islamabad ahead of the proposed talks, with advance US security teams already on the ground, according to sources involved in the process.
Iran has acknowledged receiving fresh proposals from Washington, though significant gaps remain between the two sides.
High stakes for global economy
The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global oil trade passes, has become the focal point of the standoff.
Iran is using the strait as leverage to counter the US blockade
The US aims to pressure Iran economically by restricting its oil exports
The dual blockade has disrupted shipping and raised fears of a prolonged energy crisis.
Ceasefire on brink
The current ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire later this week, with mediators scrambling to secure an extension.
Despite diplomatic engagement, both sides have hardened positions, increasing the risk of renewed conflict.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has said it will maintain control over maritime traffic, including enforcing designated routes and transit permits, until the war ends.
With negotiations set to resume in Pakistan and tensions escalating on the ground, the coming days are seen as critical in determining whether diplomacy can avert a fresh phase of conflict in the region.
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