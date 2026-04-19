US to send negotiators to Pakistan for fresh Iran talks as Hormuz tensions escalate

US President Donald Trump has said American negotiators will travel to Pakistan on Monday for a fresh round of talks with Iran, even as tensions rise over maritime clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and the fragile ceasefire nears expiry.

In a social media post, Trump did not specify which officials would lead the delegation for the proposed talks in Islamabad, but said diplomatic efforts were continuing despite escalating hostilities.

Threats escalate amid fragile truce

Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire by firing on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and issued a stark warning.

“If they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he said, referring to Tehran’s refusal to accept the US proposal.

There was no immediate response from Iran to the latest remarks.

Hormuz standoff deepens

The announcement comes as Iran reiterated its decision to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade on its ports remains in place.

Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said, “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot.”

Following firing incidents on Saturday, including targeting of two India-flagged ships, commercial vessels have largely halted movement, returning the vital waterway to pre-ceasefire conditions.