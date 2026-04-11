Trump’s Hormuz statement rattles ceasefire hopes; world watches talks

The United States and Iran are preparing to hold high-stakes ceasefire talks in Islamabad, amid deep mistrust, conflicting demands and mounting pressure to end the ongoing conflict.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, the two sides appear to have little in common beyond a shared need to find a way out of the war. In the lead-up to the negotiations, both Washington and Tehran have accused each other of bad faith.

US President Donald Trump has criticised Iran’s public proposals, describing them as misleading, and accused Tehran of obstructing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The key maritime passage, vital for global energy trade, has become a focal point in the dispute.

Iran, however, has laid down firm preconditions for talks. As reported by The New York Times, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has insisted that issues such as the release of frozen and sanctioned assets must be addressed before meaningful negotiations can begin.

The US delegation is being led by Vice President J. D. Vance, who has expressed cautious optimism. He has indicated that the United States remains open to dialogue if Iran demonstrates genuine intent to negotiate.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key intermediary in the process. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the talks as a “do-or-die” moment, underlining their potential impact on regional stability.

The talks are taking place against a backdrop of continued regional volatility. Despite a technical ceasefire, military operations involving Hezbollah and developments in Lebanon continue to complicate diplomatic efforts.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most contentious issues. Iran has imposed controls requiring tankers to seek permission and has reportedly begun levying charges on vessels, measures US officials have described as illegal. The resulting disruption has driven up global oil prices and intensified economic concerns.