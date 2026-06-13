US-Iran near agreement on ending war, mediators finalising deal: Pak PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the United States and Iran had agreed on the wording of a deal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia, with mediators now working to finalise the agreement.

Sharif said Washington and Tehran had settled on a “final, agreed-upon text”, adding that Pakistan, which has played a central role in mediation efforts, was coordinating with both sides on the next steps. “Peace has never been this close as it is now,” Sharif wrote in a post on X.

The reported breakthrough follows several days of military exchanges involving Iran, the United States and Israel this week, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi echoed the optimism, saying in a post on X that an agreement had “never been closer”. US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that a deal was within reach, reposted Araghchi’s remarks on his own social media platform.

The war, launched by the United States and Israel on 28 February, has destabilised the region and severely disrupted oil and natural gas exports from the Persian Gulf. Although a fragile ceasefire has been in place since 7 April, tensions have remained high.