Trump hails Iran breakthrough, but Tehran says final decision still pending

Just hours after threatening to unleash fresh military strikes on Iran and seize key energy infrastructure, US President Donald Trump dramatically shifted course on Thursday, proclaiming that a deal to end the war was within reach and could be signed in Europe as early as this weekend.

Yet even as Trump painted the picture of a conflict nearing its final chapter, Tehran signalled that the story remains unfinished.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump declared that a sweeping agreement with Iran was "nearly complete" and described it as a detailed memorandum of understanding that would soon be formalised. The President said vice-president J.D. Vance could attend the signing ceremony and revealed that he had consulted regional leaders from Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Pakistan as diplomatic efforts intensified.

"It's a very strong memorandum of understanding. It's very detailed. There would be a signing very quickly," Trump said.

Later, at a tele-rally in support of Georgia Lt Governor Burt Jones, Trump went even further, claiming that the conflict had effectively ended.

"We ended the war with Iran today," he declared. "They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon. That was the whole purpose."