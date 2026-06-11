Iran–Israel escalation strains US strategy as Hormuz shutdown raises stakes

Tensions in West Asia surged sharply as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed retaliatory strikes against US forces in the region, with Iranian state media citing American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

The claims followed US Central Command (CENTCOM) reports of strikes on “multiple targets in Iran”, which Washington described as self-defence and a response to “Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression”, the Al Jazeera reported.

Explosions were reported across multiple Iranian locations, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik, and Minab, with Iranian sources also reporting activation of air defence systems in western Tehran amid heightened alert.

In a major escalation, Iran’s Mehr news agency said the military had ordered the full closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial shipping — a move that, if enforced, could severely disrupt global energy flows.