Rupee strengthens 28 paise as easing West Asia tensions lift sentiment

The rupee appreciated by 28 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, buoyed by a sharp decline in crude oil prices and improving global risk sentiment after signs of easing tensions between the United States and Iran.

The domestic currency opened at 96.18 against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market before giving up some gains to trade at 96.25 in early deals. It had settled at 96.53 on Friday after recovering 20 paise from its intraday lows.

Currency dealers said lower crude oil prices, a softer US dollar and gains in domestic equities provided support to the rupee, even as foreign institutional investors continued to remain net sellers.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.26 per cent to 101.04.