No immediate relief; petrol, diesel prices may be cut only after lower crude prices persist: Govt

Petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to be reduced immediately despite international crude oil falling to a four-month low, as state-run refiners are still processing expensive crude purchased during the peak of the West Asia conflict, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

The minister indicated that any reduction in retail fuel prices would depend on crude oil remaining at current lower levels for a sustained period, as the benefits of cheaper imports take time to filter through the supply chain.

International crude prices have fallen from around USD 119 a barrel at the height of the conflict to about USD 70 after the United States and Iran signed an interim peace agreement, easing concerns over supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Puri said Indian refiners were currently processing crude purchased two to two-and-a-half months ago, when oil prices, freight charges and insurance costs were significantly higher.

"That crude would have been obtained two months back when prices were high, cost of insurance was high, cost of freight was high," he said. "Crude priced at current lower rates will arrive later."

Asked whether consumers could expect a reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Puri said it would be a "legitimate" step if international crude remained at current levels.

"If it remains like this, it is a legitimate thing," he said.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by about Rs 7.50 per litre each in the second half of May, more than two months after the outbreak of the West Asia conflict and by less than the increase in international fuel costs.