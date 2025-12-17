Rupee swings sharply in early trade amid crude relief and trade deal worries

The rupee saw sharp volatility in early trade on Wednesday, with support from softer crude oil prices being countered by uncertainty surrounding an India–US trade deal and continued foreign fund outflows.

Forex market participants said persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) across equity and debt markets has been the dominant factor weighing on the domestic currency in December. They noted that overseas investors have been offloading Indian assets worth several billion dollars almost daily in recent months, with the pace of selling intensifying over the past two months.

At the same time, the rupee found some support from easing crude oil prices. Brent crude, the global benchmark, has been hovering close to multi-year lows near USD 59 per barrel, helping cushion the currency at lower levels.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weaker at 91.05 against the US dollar, down 12 paise from the previous close. However, it staged a sharp recovery, rising as much as 97 paise to an early high of 89.96 before trading at 90.18 against the dollar around mid-morning.

On Tuesday, the local unit had slipped below the 91 mark, touching an intraday low of 91.14 before settling at 90.93 against the US currency.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 98.31, adding to pressure on emerging market currencies.