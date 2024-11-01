Samvat 2081: Muhurat trading amid high hopes and caution for markets

As India celebrates Diwali, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) are preparing for the highly anticipated muhurat trading session this evening.

Scheduled from 6 pm to 7 pm, this one-hour trading window marks the beginning of Samvat 2081, the new year according to the Hindu Vikram Samvat calendar, a period traditionally seen as a time of fortune and prosperity for investors.

Held during the auspicious Laxmi Puja, muhurat trading has become a cherished tradition on the BSE since 1957, later adopted by the NSE in 1992. This event allows investors, traders, and institutions to engage in symbolic trade, reflecting optimism for the upcoming year.

While trading volumes remain lower than regular hours, the positive sentiment and cultural significance attached to muhurat trading make it one of the most celebrated events in India’s financial calendar.

Entering Samvat 2081, the Indian equity market finds itself at a critical juncture. Over the past year, domestic participation has strengthened market stability, even as global uncertainties weigh on economies worldwide.

Retail investors, largely through equity mutual fund schemes, have played a crucial role, consistently injecting over Rs 20,000 crore monthly, or roughly USD 3 billion, into the markets.