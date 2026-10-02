SBI Research makes case for 25-basis-point RBI rate hike

SBI Research favours a 25-basis-point rate increase, citing broader inflationary pressures and worsening global conditions

The report expects the RBI to raise its FY27 growth forecast by 30 basis points and its inflation projection by 20 basis points

Weak monsoon rainfall poses agricultural risks, while regulatory requirements limit banks’ ability to deploy additional deposits

SBI Research has called for a 25-basis-point increase in the Reserve Bank of India’s benchmark interest rate, arguing that rising inflation, currency pressure and global uncertainty make an early policy response increasingly necessary.

In a report released on Friday, it said the balance of risks now strongly favoured a rate hike. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet from 5 to 7 October to decide on the repo rate.

Geopolitical tensions, risks to crude oil prices and changes in how global markets assess risk strengthen the case for acting before conditions deteriorate further, the report said.

SBI Research also expects the central bank to increase its GDP growth forecast for FY27 by 30 basis points and its inflation forecast by 20 basis points.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.82 per cent in August from 4.45 per cent in July. The report said price pressures were spreading more widely, adding to the argument for tighter monetary policy.

It also flagged the rupee’s depreciation, a strengthening US Dollar Index and sustained foreign portfolio investor selling. According to the report, FPI outflows since the previous Friday totalled $4.45 billion.

These conditions would test the RBI’s ability to counter speculative pressure in the currency market, SBI Research said.