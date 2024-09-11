SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against Byju's on 17 Sept

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 11 September said it will hear on 17 September the appeal of US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC against a judgment of the NCLAT, which had stayed insolvency proceedings against ed-tech firm Byju's and approved its Rs 158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI.

A bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was urged by a battery of lawyers that the plea be heard urgently keeping in mind the subsequent developments in the case.

The plea was mentioned by senior advocate NK Kaul, appearing for the ed-tech major, that the case needed to be heard at the earliest.

The submission was supported by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the BCCI, and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi, also appearing for the ed-tech firm.

Kaul said another plea in the case has also been filed and that is listed for hearing on 17 September and hence, the present plea be either heard on that day or the hearings in both the cases be advanced to this Friday.

“We will hear both the pleas on 17 September,” the CJI said.

Senior advocate Shayam Divan, appearing for the US-based creditor, said let the matters be heard together on 17 September.

Earlier on 22 August, the bench had refused to pass an interim order to ensure that the committee of creditors (CoC) does not hold any meeting in pursuance of the insolvency proceedings against the embattled ed-tech firm.

It had listed the plea for a final hearing on 27 August.

The bench had said the developments, which may take place in the meantime, can be negated if it finds there was no merit in the appeal of the US-based creditor against the judgment of appellate insolvency tribunal NCLAT.