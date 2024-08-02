Byju Raveendran regains control of Byju's as NCLAT endorses BCCI settlement

In a decisive ruling, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved a settlement between Byju Raveendran and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), effectively removing Byju's parent company, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., from the insolvency resolution process.

The appellate tribunal's decision noted that the settlement was reached before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) could be constituted. With no disputes over the settlement's funding source, the tribunal found no justification to continue with the insolvency proceedings.

Moneycontrol reported that Byju Raveendran will regain control of the company as the NCLAT suspended the earlier order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that had placed the company under the insolvency process.

"In view of the undertaking given and affidavit filed, the settlement is approved, the appeal succeeds and the impugned order is set aside. However, with the caveat that in case there is a breach in the undertaking given, the insolvency order shall be revived," the NCLAT stated.