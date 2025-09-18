SEBI clears Adani of Hindenburg allegations; he wants apology

In what must count as the least surprising regulatory announcement of the year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has officially exonerated Gautam Adani and his conglomerate of the stock manipulation allegations first levelled by the now-defunct US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The regulator, in two wordy orders, concluded that the fund transfers Hindenburg had flagged — money sloshing around Adani Ports, Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks, Rehvar Infrastructure, Adani Power and Adani Enterprises — were nothing more than straightforward loans, neatly repaid with interest. No market manipulation. No insider trading. No disclosure breaches. No problem.

Hindenburg’s January 2023 report had accused the Adani empire of using proxies to channel funds between its own listed companies, thereby evading disclosure rules. The fallout wiped a staggering $150 billion from Adani stocks at their lowest point, a rout that briefly made the tycoon the poster boy for regulatory scrutiny.

SEBI, however, found that the alleged conduits did not meet the definition of related parties during the period under investigation — a detail helpfully explained away by the fact that the rules were only broadened after April 2022. In other words: yesterday’s loophole is today’s compliance.

As a result, SEBI could only shrug and say that Adani’s financial gymnastics did not actually break any rules in force at the time. All charges were dropped against Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, the three alleged conduits, as well as Gautam Adani himself, his brother Rajesh, and CFO Jugeshinder Singh.