Delhi court sets aside order asking journos to remove content on Adani

A Delhi district court on Thursday set aside a controversial order that had restrained several journalists from publishing or circulating allegedly defamatory content about Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), offering temporary relief in a widening battle over free speech.

District judge Ashish Aggarwal ruled that the earlier injunction granted by a civil judge on 6 September had not followed due process, as the defendants were given no opportunity to be heard.

“The impugned order is not sustainable. I allow the appeal and set aside the impugned order without any finding on the merits of the case,” Aggarwal observed, stressing that the provisions of the Civil Procedure Code had not been considered. The matter has now been remanded for a fresh hearing after both sides present their arguments.

The case had been filed by AEL against journalists Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das and Ayush Joshi, alongside veteran reporter Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and several international organisations.

The original order had directed the 10 defendants to remove material from websites, articles and social media posts, and to desist from publishing “unverified and defamatory” material. Another court, meanwhile, has reserved its order on Guha Thakurta’s separate plea seeking similar relief.

What might have remained a narrowly framed defamation dispute has, however, ballooned into a sweeping clampdown across digital platforms. Relying on the ex parte injunction, the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) issued takedown notices on 16 September to journalists, news outlets and independent creators, ordering them to remove 138 YouTube videos and 83 Instagram posts deemed critical of Adani.