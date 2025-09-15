1,050 acres of land in Bhagalpur 'gifted' to Adani as BJP defeat imminent: Cong

The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of handing over more than a thousand acres of farmland in Bihar to the Adani Group at a throwaway price, calling it an election-season “gift” to the business conglomerate and alleging that villagers who tried to resist were intimidated into silence.

At a press briefing in Delhi, Congress media department chairperson Pawan Khera said: “In Bhagalpur’s Pirpainti in Bihar, 10 lakh trees and 1,050 acres of land have been given to rashtra seth (national rich man) Gautam Adani for setting up a power plant at one rupee per year for 33 years. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar today, the villagers there have been placed under house arrest so that they cannot stage a protest.”

The project in question is a 2,400-MW coal-based power plant with an estimated cost of Rs 21,400 crore, announced earlier in the Union Budget as a government project. According to Khera, the Centre initially committed to build and run the plant itself but later “backed out” and handed the project to the Adani Group. “A plant built on Bihar’s land, with the state’s money, generating electricity from its coal, will be sold to Bihar’s people at Rs 6 per unit. This is double loot,” he said.