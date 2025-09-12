Congress blasts Adani coal project in MP, cites Forest Rights Act violations

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday, 12 September, accused the Adani Group of commencing tree felling on government and forest land for its coal mine project in Dhirauli, Madhya Pradesh, in what he called a “blatant violation” of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.

Ramesh claimed the Modi government had imposed the allotment from above in 2019 and is now rushing ahead in 2025 without securing essential legal approvals. “This is simply because Modani is a (f)law unto itself,” he wrote on X.

The coal block is located in a Fifth Schedule Area, which affords constitutional protections to tribal communities. Ramesh alleged that Gram Sabha consultations, mandatory under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, were bypassed, ignoring tribal rights to self-governance.