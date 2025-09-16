Guj. court summons Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar for 'defaming' Adani

A court in Gandhinagar has issued notices to journalists Abhisar Sharma and Raju Parulekar, directing both to appear in person on 20 September in connection with criminal defamation complaints filed by the Adani Group.

The conglomerate has accused the two of spreading false and defamatory content, allegedly aimed at damaging its corporate reputation.

The case has drawn sharp attention not only for the high-profile nature of the complainant but also because it invokes sections of the new BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), 2023.

Sharma, a former high-profile mainstream media anchor now known for his independent commentary on YouTube, has rejected the allegations outright. Speaking to media outlets shortly after the complaint was filed, Sharma called the case an 'intimidation tactic' and said his video was based on publicly available judicial material, media reports, and statements made by public officials.

“These are completely baseless charges,” he said. “My work is grounded in facts and legitimate questions. If raising those questions is criminal, then we must question the direction in which our democracy is heading.”'