When secrets are sacred – unless you're Abhisar Sharma

So, here’s the latest spin from the political carnival: Abhisar Sharma, a YouTuber-journalist and popular former news anchor for a major national news channel (who thanks BBC for dubbing him “prominent” and critical) is now the proud subject of an FIR in Assam, filed after he dared question the allocation of 3,000 acres of tribal land to a private company — a fact that staggered even the high court judge hearing the matter — and suggested the state and its chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were indulging in communal politics.

All of Sharma's commentary was based on information already available in the public domain, primarily the CM's own comments, but when have facts come in the way of a good FIR? Sharma has obtained temporary reprieve from the Supreme Court, but not a dismissal of charges.

But wait — this performance art of suppression had a supporting act. Enter BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who decided anonymity is so passé, and thus bluntly leaked what appears to be Sharma’s income tax returns on social media — innocuously hinting that as soon as Sharma began “roaming the streets and abusing Modi/BJP”, his income skyrocketed from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, before dipping again. The reference, of course, is to Sharma's trenchantly anti-BJP stance.

Confidential tax details are, after all, just weekend reading for MPs, not data protected by privacy laws under India’s Income Tax or Information Technology Acts. Who cares, right? As it happens, ordinary folks do care. For proof, read the comments underneath Dubey's post.

Sharma announced he was filing his own FIR — and tagged the income tax department and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ask: off whose desk (or shared USB drive) did this MP get access to top-secret ITR data?