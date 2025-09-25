SEBI fines Seacoast Shipping Rs 1.97 cr for fund diversion, rejects ransom claim

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has uncovered a large-scale financial fraud at Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (SSSL), rejecting the company’s sensational claim that investor funds were diverted to pay a ransom in a film-style kidnapping of a promoter’s son.

In a detailed order dated 24 September, SEBI revealed how SSSL diverted crores of rupees raised through rights issues and public offerings, falsified accounts and misled investors over several years. The regulator barred the company and key officials, including chairman and managing director Manish Shah, from accessing the securities market for periods ranging from one to five years.

Monetary penalties of Rs 1.97 crore were imposed, alongside a direction to return unlawful gains of Rs 47.89 crore with 12 per cent annual interest to the Investor Protection and Education Fund within 45 days.

An earlier interim order in September 2024 had already impounded more than Rs 84 crore in illicit gains, frozen promoters’ demat accounts, and halted any further rights issues.

A SEBI investigation found that between 2020 and 2024, SSSL grossly inflated revenues and fabricated transactions, with nearly 85 per cent of reported sales and 98 per cent of declared assets found to be fictitious.

Funds raised from the public were siphoned to entities linked to the promoters through sham transactions, while the promoters’ shareholding collapsed from nearly 74 per cent to just 0.04 per cent, indicating repeated fund-raising attempts without genuine stake holding.

During the probe, the company attempted to explain the diversion of rights issue proceeds by claiming they were used to pay a ransom after the alleged kidnapping of Manish Shah’s son.