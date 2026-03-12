Sensex and Nifty fall over 1% as Brent crude tops $100

Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Thursday as surging global oil prices and rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran dampened investor sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 972.99 points, or 1.27 per cent, to 75,890.72 in early trading. The Nifty 50 also declined 299.45 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 23,567.15, as selling pressure spread across multiple sectors.

The slide came after Brent Crude crossed the key $100-per-barrel mark, heightening concerns about inflation and economic stability, particularly for oil-importing economies such as India.

Market volatility increased sharply during the opening session. The India VIX, often referred to as the market’s fear gauge, jumped 6.08 per cent to 22.34 shortly after trading began, reflecting expectations of heightened uncertainty in the near term.

Several heavyweight stocks weighed on the market. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Motors, and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest losers on the Nifty during early trade.