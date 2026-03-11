Dalal Street tumbles amid global jitters; Sensex down 1,300 pts, Nifty slides sharply

Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Wednesday as investors turned cautious amid mixed signals surrounding the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has raised concerns about its potential impact on inflation and global economic growth.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 1,342.27 points, or 1.72 per cent, to close at 76,863.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 394.75 points, or 1.63 per cent, to end at 23,866.85 — slipping below the key psychological level of 23,900.

Market breadth remained weak, with around 1,807 shares advancing, 2,277 declining and 138 remaining unchanged on the exchanges.

Foreign investor selling continues

Persistent selling by foreign investors remained one of the key pressures on the market. On 10 March, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,673 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided some support by purchasing shares worth over Rs 6,333 crore.

According to market experts, this pattern of foreign selling being countered by domestic buying has largely defined market movements over the past year.

V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the trend of sustained FII selling balanced by steady domestic inflows into mutual funds could continue in the near term.