Sensex and Nifty open higher on foreign inflows and India–US trade optimism

Benchmark equity indices opened firmly higher on Monday, supported by foreign fund inflows, a rally across Asian markets and optimism following a fresh interim trade agreement between India and the United States.

In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 441.77 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 84,022.17, while the NSE Nifty gained 129 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 25,822.70.

Buying interest was seen in several heavyweights, with State Bank of India, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel among the top gainers on the Sensex.

However, some stocks traded lower, including Power Grid, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank.

Market sentiment was further bolstered by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) participation. FIIs purchased equities worth Rs 1,950.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said a key positive for the market was the recent shift in FII behaviour. “Foreign investors, who were persistent sellers earlier, have turned buyers in the cash market in three of the last four sessions. With the derivatives segment still heavily net short, expectations of short covering could lend resilience to the market,” he said.

He added that the recent “Anthropic shock” is likely to continue weighing on information technology stocks, while banking shares may gain momentum on signs of improving credit growth. Stronger credit expansion, he noted, could support GDP growth and corporate earnings in FY27.

Asian markets also traded higher, with Japan’s Nikkei 225, South Korea’s Kospi, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all in positive territory.