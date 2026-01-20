Stock market decline continues over weak global cues, FII selling

Indian benchmark indices extended their losing streak on Tuesday, weighed down by weak global cues and escalating trade tensions between the United States and European nations. Market sentiment was further dampened by persistent selling from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), as investors navigated a cloud of uncertainty.

At the morning bell, the Sensex slipped 275 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 82,971, while the Nifty edged down 91 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 25,494. Broad-market indices followed a similar trajectory, with the Nifty Midcap 100 easing 0.33 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 retreating 0.54 per cent.

Sectoral performance was mixed, though the red dominated. While Nifty FMCG, metals, and PSU banks managed modest gains, the broader market witnessed a flurry of selling. PSU banks emerged as the top gainer, climbing 1.05 per cent, while realty and IT bore the brunt, slipping 1.18 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively. Market watchers identified immediate support for the Nifty around the 25,400–25,450 zone, with resistance looming near 25,700–25,750.