Sensex, Nifty reach new highs

Founder and CEO SAS Online Shrey Jain on Monday said the week has begun on a positive note as Sensex achieved a historic milestone — surpassing 73,000 for the first time — while Nifty has crossed 22,000 mark.

He said by the day's end, Sensex recorded a substantial gain of 759.48 points, equivalent to 1.05 per cent, closing at 73,327.94. He said the Nifty experienced an increase of 202.90 points, or 0.93 per cent, settling at 22,097.45.

Mandar Bhojane, research analyst, Choice Broking, said the benchmark indices concluded higher on 15 January, with both Sensex and Nifty reaching new highs of 73,322 and 22,104, respectively, by the close of the session.

He said this surge was driven by a rally in IT stocks, propelled by December quarter results surpassing Street estimates. “Analysing the daily chart, the Nifty displayed a gap-up opening, followed by a sustained upward movement, forming a hammer candlestick pattern with significant volume,” he said.

He said this pattern indicates a bullish momentum in the index. “It is anticipated that the Nifty could reach 22,300 in the next few sessions, particularly as the earnings season progresses into the second week,” Mandar Bhojane said.