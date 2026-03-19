Sensex, Nifty tumble at open as Middle East tensions send oil prices soaring

Indian equity markets fell sharply at the opening bell on Thursday, mirroring global weakness as escalating tensions in the Middle East drove a surge in oil prices.

The BSE Sensex dropped nearly 2,000 points, or about 2.5 per cent, in early trade, while the Nifty 50 slid more than 2 per cent before paring some losses.

The sell-off was broad-based, with financial and automobile stocks leading the decline. Shares of major lenders and corporates, including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro, were among the worst hit in early deals.

Sectoral indices reflected widespread pressure, particularly in banking and financial services. The private banking index fell more than 3 per cent, while auto and real estate stocks also recorded notable losses.

The sharp downturn follows a spike in crude oil prices amid fears of supply disruptions. Brent crude surged close to its all-time high, trading above $112 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI hovered around the $100 mark.