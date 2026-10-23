Sensex extends losing streak, investors lose nearly Rs 21 lakh cr in four sessions

Sensex falls for a fourth straight session, shedding 2.15 per cent over the week as investors’ wealth declines by nearly Rs 21 lakh crore.

Brent crude climbs to US$116.73 a barrel amid escalating West Asia tensions, fuelling inflation concerns and broad-based selling.

Investors track Jio Platforms’ planned 28 October listing, the US Federal Reserve meeting and the next round of corporate earnings.

Indian equities extended their losing streak to four sessions on Friday, 23 October, eroding nearly Rs 21 lakh crore in investors’ wealth as surging crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia fuelled selling pressure.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 73,123.83 on Friday. Over the holiday-shortened week, the benchmark shed 1,605.44 points, or 2.15 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plunged by Rs 20,78,774.28 crore over the four sessions to Rs 4,51,83,393.14 crore on Friday, down from Rs 4,72,62,167.42 crore on 16 October.

“Indian markets are likely to remain weak amid heightened geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices, which are fuelling inflation concerns. Crude oil prices rose above US$115 per barrel and hit a five-month high amid fears of West Asia supply disruptions and concerns over Saudi oil facilities,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Escalating US-Iran tensions, stalled diplomatic talks and reports of possible renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military assets have heightened geopolitical risks, he added.

Tata Steel and Adani Ports fell more than 3 per cent each, emerging as the biggest laggards among Sensex constituents.

Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IndiGo, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever also ended lower.