Sensex hits all-time high as RBI raises GDP growth projection

Benchmark Sensex soared by more than 1,720 points or over 2 per cent to hit life-time intra-day record highs on Friday, 7 June, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised upwards the GDP growth projection to 7.2 per cent for 2024-25 from 7 per cent earlier.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,720.8 points to hit a record peak of 76,795.31 in day trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 498.8 points to 23,320.20.

IT and interest rate-sensitive bank, realty and auto stocks were trading with gains.

In the past two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15 per cent after Tuesday's massive rout.