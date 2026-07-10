Sensex jumps 700 points as IT stocks rally: Why markets ignored US-Iran tensions

Indian benchmark equity indices opened sharply higher on Friday, with technology stocks leading the rally as investors took comfort from firm global cues, softer crude oil prices and a broadly positive response to TCS’s June-quarter earnings.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex rose more than 700 points to 77,443, while the NSE Nifty climbed around 200 points to move past 24,150. The gains came even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia remained elevated, with markets appearing to look past concerns over the US-Iran situation for now.

The strongest support came from information technology shares. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers on the Sensex and Nifty, with some of them rising as much as 4 per cent in morning trade. The rally in IT stocks gathered pace after TCS’s first-quarter earnings broadly met Street expectations, offering reassurance at a time when investors have been closely watching demand trends and commentary from the sector.

The upbeat mood was reinforced by strength across Asian markets, where technology and semiconductor shares rallied on the back of continued enthusiasm around artificial intelligence-linked demand. Japan’s Nikkei surged sharply, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also traded firmly higher. In South Korea, chip heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics posted strong gains, adding to the positive sentiment around the global technology space.

Market participants also drew comfort from a decline in crude oil prices, with Brent trading below the $73-a-barrel mark. Lower oil prices are typically supportive for India, easing concerns around imported inflation and the current account, and helping sentiment in rate-sensitive and consumption-linked sectors.