Sensex jumps over 1,100 points, Nifty crosses 25,350 as markets open higher

Market analysts maintained a positive outlook on the Nifty, although technical indicators suggested the possibility of some consolidation. The index's Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 77.88, indicating overbought conditions.

According to analysts, put writing around the 25,000 level is providing support, while call writing in the 25,100–25,200 range could limit immediate gains. The immediate support zone is placed between 25,000 and 25,150, with resistance expected around 25,450–25,500.

Among the top performers on the Nifty, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India (SBI) led the gains.

The rally was also visible in the broader market, with the Nifty MidCap index rising 0.68 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index gaining 1.32 per cent.

Sector-wise, the Nifty PSU Bank index emerged as the biggest gainer, reflecting strong buying interest in public sector banking stocks. In contrast, the Nifty Pharma index was the worst-performing sectoral index, trading in negative territory.

Market experts believe the improving global and domestic environment could encourage continued buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), supporting frontline stocks across key sectors.

They expect banking and financial services, telecom, capital goods, select automobile companies and pharmaceutical majors to attract investor interest, with large-cap stocks likely to remain at the forefront of the rally.

With IANS inputs