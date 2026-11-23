The Nifty IT index climbed more than 1 per cent to lead sectoral gains. Banking, financial services and auto shares also traded higher, while the Nifty Metal index fell about 1 per cent.

Analysts said stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, easing crude oil prices and reasonable valuations in large-cap stocks, particularly banks, had helped draw foreign investors back to Indian equities. The rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar also supported sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers in every trading session this month except the special Muhurat session, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data cited by analysts. Their net purchases reached Rs 1.14 lakh crore through 20 November, a record monthly inflow.

In the previous session, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 10,308 crore of equities, while domestic institutions sold a net Rs 4,859 crore, their third consecutive session of net selling.

Technical analysts placed immediate support for the Nifty at 25,700–25,750 and resistance at 26,000–26,100. Elsewhere in Asia, shares in Hong Kong and South Korea fell as a technology-led sell-off weighed on regional markets.

With IANS inputs