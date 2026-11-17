Sensex, Nifty rise as foreign inflows and softer crude support markets
Indian benchmarks buck Asian weakness after FIIs buy Rs 4,864.68 crore of equities; Brent slips to $91.65 a barrel
Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade on Tuesday, supported by foreign investment inflows and softer crude prices
FIIs bought shares worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, while Brent crude fell below $92 a barrel
Indian equities advanced despite losses across major Asian markets and a sharp overnight decline on Wall Street
Indian equity benchmarks moved higher in early trading on Tuesday as sustained foreign fund inflows and falling crude oil prices supported sentiment, helping domestic markets withstand weakness across global exchanges.
The BSE Sensex was trading 248.98 points higher at 82,353.77, while the NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points to reach 25,354.20.
InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the leading Sensex gainers. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid and NTPC traded lower.
Brent crude declined 0.88 per cent to $91.65 a barrel, offering support to the outlook for India’s import-dependent economy.
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said lower oil prices, renewed foreign investment and strong corporate earnings were strengthening the domestic market’s resilience.
Foreign portfolio inflows into India had reached Rs 84,166 crore so far in November, he said. The reversal in investment flows, alongside earnings growth reflected in second-quarter results, could help Indian equities absorb turbulence overseas, he added.
Vijayakumar also pointed to the unwinding of artificial intelligence-related trades in the US, saying the sell-off was affecting markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. He suggested the shift could benefit India.
Major Asian markets were weaker on Tuesday, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng trading lower.
The declines followed a sharp fall in US stocks on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.49 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.92 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.41 per cent.
Indian benchmarks had ended Monday with gains. The Sensex rose 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 82,104.79, while the Nifty advanced 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 25,291.10.
With PTI inputs