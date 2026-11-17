Sensex and Nifty rose in early trade on Tuesday, supported by foreign investment inflows and softer crude prices

FIIs bought shares worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, while Brent crude fell below $92 a barrel

Indian equities advanced despite losses across major Asian markets and a sharp overnight decline on Wall Street

Indian equity benchmarks moved higher in early trading on Tuesday as sustained foreign fund inflows and falling crude oil prices supported sentiment, helping domestic markets withstand weakness across global exchanges.

The BSE Sensex was trading 248.98 points higher at 82,353.77, while the NSE Nifty gained 64.45 points to reach 25,354.20.

InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the leading Sensex gainers. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid and NTPC traded lower.

Brent crude declined 0.88 per cent to $91.65 a barrel, offering support to the outlook for India’s import-dependent economy.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said lower oil prices, renewed foreign investment and strong corporate earnings were strengthening the domestic market’s resilience.