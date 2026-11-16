Sensex regains 82,000 as foreign inflows, softer crude lift markets

Foreign investors poured Rs 84,290 crore into Indian equities during the first fortnight of November after two consecutive months of net withdrawals. The return of overseas buyers came amid a global sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks, easing crude prices and attractive valuations in large-cap Indian shares.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.88 per cent to $95 a barrel.

V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said sustained foreign buying had strengthened Indian market sentiment. India had returned 9.4 per cent over the past month, outperforming major markets including the US, Japan and South Korea, which posted negative returns during the period, he said.

Vijayakumar expected the momentum to attract further foreign investment, adding that stronger-than-expected corporate earnings provided fundamental support for the inflows.

Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Shanghai’s SSE Composite traded lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced. US markets had ended mostly lower in the previous session.

On Friday, the Sensex fell 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,592.45. The Nifty declined 155.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 25,144.30.

With PTI inputs