Sensex regains 82,000 as foreign inflows, softer crude lift markets
Nifty crosses 25,250 in early trade, with Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and banking stocks among the gainers
Sensex rose above 82,000 and Nifty crossed 25,250 in early trade on Monday
Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 5,736.55 crore of equities on Friday
Brent crude fell 0.88 per cent to $95 a barrel, supporting market sentiment
Indian equity benchmarks rebounded in early trade on Monday, supported by continued foreign investor buying and a decline in global crude oil prices.
The BSE Sensex climbed above 82,000 to trade at 82,010.15, while the NSE Nifty advanced to 25,252.50. The recovery followed losses in both indices on Friday.
Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Eternal, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were among the leading Sensex gainers. Tata Steel, Power Grid, NTPC and InterGlobe Aviation traded lower.
Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data, extending a sharp turnaround in overseas investment flows.
Foreign investors poured Rs 84,290 crore into Indian equities during the first fortnight of November after two consecutive months of net withdrawals. The return of overseas buyers came amid a global sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks, easing crude prices and attractive valuations in large-cap Indian shares.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.88 per cent to $95 a barrel.
V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said sustained foreign buying had strengthened Indian market sentiment. India had returned 9.4 per cent over the past month, outperforming major markets including the US, Japan and South Korea, which posted negative returns during the period, he said.
Vijayakumar expected the momentum to attract further foreign investment, adding that stronger-than-expected corporate earnings provided fundamental support for the inflows.
Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Shanghai’s SSE Composite traded lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced. US markets had ended mostly lower in the previous session.
On Friday, the Sensex fell 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 81,592.45. The Nifty declined 155.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 25,144.30.
With PTI inputs