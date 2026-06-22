Sensex, Nifty advance amid improving global risk sentiment

Indian equity markets opened the week on a positive note, with benchmark indices advancing in early trade on Monday as declining crude oil prices and easing geopolitical concerns in West Asia boosted investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 400 points, or 0.54 per cent, to an intraday high of 77,223, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained over 100 points, or 0.51 per cent, to trade above the 24,100 mark.

The rally was broad-based, with all major sectoral indices trading in positive territory. Technology stocks emerged as the strongest performers, with the Nifty IT index rising more than 1 per cent. Gains were also seen in the Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom and Nifty Oil & Gas indices, which advanced around 0.8 per cent each.

Consumer durables, financial services, media and metal shares also traded higher, while auto, pharmaceutical, real estate and FMCG stocks registered modest gains.

Market participants attributed the upbeat sentiment to a combination of falling crude oil prices, a strengthening rupee and expectations that foreign fund outflows may moderate in the coming weeks.