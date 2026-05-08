Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade as renewed US-Iran tensions unsettle global markets

Indian equity markets opened lower on Friday, with benchmark indices slipping nearly 0.7 per cent in early trade as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran weighed on investor sentiment and triggered a rise in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex dropped more than 500 points during the morning session to touch an intraday low of 77,291.72, down 0.71 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 also declined by 168 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 24,158.15.

Banking, automobile and oil-linked shares were among the biggest drags on the market. Sectoral indices including Nifty Private Bank, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas recorded the sharpest losses.

Major laggards on the Nifty included HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Shriram Finance.

However, defensive sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare bucked the broader trend, with Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare trading in positive territory.

Market analysts said ongoing uncertainty in West Asia continued to fuel volatility in energy markets and global equities.

One analyst described the situation as an “escalation-de-escalation cycle” that was keeping investors cautious, particularly amid fluctuating crude oil prices.