Sensex, Nifty rise on optimism over possible US-Iran agreement

Indian equity benchmarks traded higher on Thursday morning as investor sentiment improved amid growing optimism over a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran.

The BSE Sensex rose nearly 380 points, or 0.48 per cent, to touch an intraday high of 78,339.24, while the NSE Nifty climbed 92 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 24,423.35 in early trade.

Market sentiment strengthened after reports suggested that Iran was reviewing a peace proposal from the United States aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to reports, the proposal seeks to formally conclude hostilities, although differences remain over Washington’s demands regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Among the Sensex and Nifty gainers were auto and metal stocks, while select FMCG and banking shares lagged behind. Shares of Tata Consumer, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, HDFC Bank, Titan, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the major losers during morning trade.

Sector-wise, Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal indices advanced up to 0.78 per cent, while Nifty Realty, FMCG, Consumer Durables and Private Bank indices declined by as much as 0.7 per cent.

Analysts said markets were reacting positively to signs of possible de-escalation in West Asia, although uncertainty continued to keep investors cautious.