Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade as US-Iran tensions push up oil prices

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in early trade on Wednesday as renewed tensions between the US and Iran rattled investor sentiment and sent crude oil prices higher.

The BSE Sensex dropped 537.83 points to 77,642.89 in opening trade, while the NSE Nifty declined 163.55 points to 24,235.15.

Among the biggest drags on the Sensex were Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Reliance Industries, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.55 per cent to $76.05 a barrel, reflecting concerns over the potential fallout of the latest flare-up in West Asia.