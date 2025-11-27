Sensex, Nifty hit record highs amid Fed rate cut hopes, strong foreign inflows

Indian equity markets surged to fresh record levels in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by optimistic global cues, expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut, and continued foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 416.67 points to reach a new lifetime high of 86,026.18, surpassing its previous peak of 85,978.25 recorded on 27 September 2024. The NSE Nifty 50 also rallied 101.65 points to touch an all-time high of 26,306.95, above its earlier intra-day record of 26,277 set on the same date.

Among Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever led the gains, while Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Trent and State Bank of India lagged.

Positive momentum was also visible across Asian markets, with South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng trading higher. US markets had ended on a strong note on Wednesday, further supporting sentiment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers of equities worth Rs 4,778.03 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) added stocks worth Rs 6,247.93 crore, according to exchange data.